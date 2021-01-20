Winston-Salem State University to be featured on ESPN ‘First Take’

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem State University will host an episode of ESPN’s “First Take” next month, according to the university.

The Winston-Salem State University Rams will host one of their own on one of the biggest stages in the nation when ESPN brings its First Take on to the campus of Winston-Salem State University. On Wednesday, February 3rd, ESPN will feature Winston-Salem State University with portions of the show being broadcast live from the Clarence E. Gaines Center on the campus of Winston-Salem State University.

“We are extremely excited for Winston-Salem State University to join Stephen A. and First Take as we recognize the contributions and importance of Historically Black Colleges & Universities during our celebration of Black History Month,” said ESPN producer James Dunn. “I can’t wait to see the Rams represent and give our viewers a taste of HBCU life.”

First Take is one of the top sports talk shows in the nation and features Winston-Salem State University alumnus Stephen A. Smith along with co-commentator Max Kellerman and host Molly Qerim Rose. In addition to the in-depth analysis and intense debate, fans and viewers can also expect a few more surprises in store for students, fans, and supporters of Winston-Salem State University. Smith will be on a virtual broadcast from their studio, but cameras and producers from ESPN will be on campus as the broadcast will feature a host of surprises for supporters and fans of Winston-Salem State University.

The February 3rd broadcast will come live from the Clarence E. Gaines Center, one of the liveliest basketball venues in the nation and the very court on which Smith competed as a member of the Rams men’s basketball team before graduating from Winston-Salem State University in 1991. His time at WSSU also saw the beginnings of a tremendous career in sports media as a member of the staff on the News Argus, the student newspaper of Winston-Salem State University.

Smith has been an avid supporter of Winston-Salem State University throughout his prestigious career. He has been an annual supporter of WSSU for years, including donations to both the WSSU Department of Mass Communications and the WSSU Department of Athletics. On September 20, 2019, Winston-Salem State University unveiled the Stephen A. Smith Athletic Scholarship on an episode of First Take.

The live broadcast of First Take from the Clarence E. Gaines Center is scheduled for Wednesday, February 3rd at 10:00 a.m. on ESPN with reruns occurring throughout the day on the ESPN family of networks. The show is broadcast live daily on ESPN with rebroadcasts on the ESPN family of networks Monday through Friday.

For more information on Rams athletics, contact the WSSU Office of Athletic Media Relations at (336) 750-2143 or log on to www.WSSURams.com.