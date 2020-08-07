Winston-Salem State University students move in to campus

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — It was move-in day at Winston-Salem State University Friday.

Freshman Lauren Best couldn’t hide her excitement.

“I’m just ready to get in there. Get moved in and start my new life here at Winston Salem State University,” she said.

The nursing major picked WSSU out of 13 schools.

“I’m just ready to meet new people, ready to get into my classes and learn new things,” she said.

Chancellor Eldwood Robinson was on campus to welcome students and families as they unpacked their belongings.

The COVID-19 pandemic meant this year’s move-in had to be structured in a way that followed social distancing guidelines.

“We worked long and hard to prepare for this, making sure that we have proper distancing and spacing, making sure that we don’t have too many people in a bottleneck that we get them in quickly and on their way,” Robinson said.

There are signs throughout campus reminding people to wash their hands, follow social distancing guidelines and monitor their health.