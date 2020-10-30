Winston-Salem State University identifies small COVID cluster

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem State University officials reported a COVID cluster on Friday consisting of six cases, according to a statement released by the university.

The full statement is provided below:

“As our community’s welfare and safety are our primary concern, Winston-Salem State University is providing this emergency notification to the campus community. Our first confirmed COVID-19 cluster of 6 cases has been identified in the campus community.

The confirmed cases are residential students. They have all received the appropriate testing, medical care, and have begun their isolation period. Contact tracing has already taken place, and close contacts have been identified. Anyone impacted by these cases has been notified and given instructions for testing and quarantine or isolation.

Cleaning and disinfection of spaces that may have been occupied by these students is already complete. There is no immediate threat to anyone currently on campus as a result of this cluster of cases.

None of the students who tested positive participated in the march to the polls held on campus this past Tuesday. There is no immediate threat to anyone that participated in the event stemming from these identified cases.

Campus leadership advises your immediate attention and compliance with the following community standards:

Wear a face covering in all public spaces while on campus

Maintain social distancing measures

Frequently clean hands with soap and water or alcohol-based hand sanitizer

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces

Practice daily self-monitoring

Get a flu shot

Please note all confirmed cases will continue to be reported on our COVID-19 Dashboard each business day. We will continue to monitor this situation closely and provide any additional notifications should circumstances change.”

