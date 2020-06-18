Winston-Salem State University cancels 2020 homecoming

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem State University has canceled homecoming for 2020.

The university announced Thursday that the annual, weeklong celebration scheduled for Sept. 13 to 19 will not happen this year over concerns about the coronavirus.

The event was expected to bring more than 10,000 to campus to participate in nearly 40 events.

“The decision to cancel was made to proactively protect the health and well-being not only of guests, but also the individuals who study, live, and work on campus,” WSSU said in a news release. “The goal of this decision is simple: to decrease the number of situations that require the campus community and beyond to gather in large groups.”

The university said they were working to make this decision early enough for would-be guests to change their travel plans for September.

“Covid-19 has had a tremendous impact on nearly every aspect of North Carolinians’ lives; the university regrets that its traditional Homecoming festivities are among the casualties of this pandemic,” WSSU said. “Depending on North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services guidelines, university leaders hope to invite alumni and friends to an event in spring 2021.”