Winston-Salem shooting injures juvenile, adult; juvenile suspect taken into custody

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Two people were injured in a shooting in Winston-Salem on Thursday evening, according to a news release from Winston-Salem police.

At 5:33 p.m., officers came to 730 Ferrell Court on a report of a shooting.

Officers located a 21-year-old female victim with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the arm.

The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Officers learned that a group of four females drove to Ferrell Court to confront another female who lived at the complex.

A juvenile in the group confronted the female in the parking lot and the two got into a fight.

The juvenile suspect then went back to the vehicle to get a gun. Police said while getting the gun out of the car, the juvenile suspect accidentally shot another juvenile female in the car in the hand.

The juvenile suspect then fired several rounds indiscriminately at the 730 building.

The 21-year-old female, who was not involved in the initial altercation, was hit by gunfire.

The four juveniles then drove away from the complex.

A short time later, officers were called to Cromartie Drive regarding the juvenile who was shot in the hand. She was taken to the hospital for treatment.

The juvenile suspect was taken into custody and held under a secure custody order.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800.