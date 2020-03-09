Winston-Salem residents invited to attend Recreation & Parks open houses

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem residents are invited to attend any of the four open houses Recreation & Parks will hold during March to showcase the variety of recreation programs and facilities the city offers.

The open houses will include interactive demonstrations and door prizes will be awarded, including free tickets to Wake Forest University and Thunderbirds games.

The open house locations and dates are:

Old Town Recreation Center, 4550 Shattalon Drive, Tuesday, March 10, 5 – 7 p.m.

Miller Park Recreation Center, 400 Leisure Lane, Saturday, March 14, 10 a.m. – noon.

William R. Anderson, Jr. Recreation Center, 2450 Reynolds Park Road, Tuesday, March 17, 5 – 7 p.m.

Fourteenth Street Recreation Center, 2020 N.E. 14th St., Saturday, March 21, 10 a.m. – noon.

For more information call CityLink 311.