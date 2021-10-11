Winston-Salem Recreation and Parks Department giving kayakers chance to paddle pond at Quarry Park

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — When most people visit Quarry Park in Winston-Salem, they walk onto the overlook to get a great view of the city and pond below.

For many years, a view from the top was a close as people could get to the pond. But on Saturday, Oct. 16, the public will have the chance to paddle the pond.

Seth Gardner is the assistant Salem Lake program supervisor. He explained why the Winston-Salem Recreation and Parks Department will hold “Kayak the Quarry.”

“It’s amazing. It hits on the ending pointing of all paddling due to the weather change and time change,” Gardner said. “We are going out with a bang for this year.”

Staff will remove a few trees so folks can safely push off and paddle on the pond. While some members of the Recreation and Parks Department have been on the pond, Gardner is looking forward to gliding across the water for the first time.

“Talking to them, the ones that got to go in before, seeing all of the pictures they were able to take, the different rock features we got here being underneath the bridge,” Gardner said.

Jake Burcaw is the Salem Lake operations technician. He is also thrilled to paddle the pond for the first time.

“I’m stoked,” Burcaw said. “I’ve been with the city for two years. And, by far, this is the most excited I’ve been for a program we are doing.”

Five tandem kayaks and six single rider kayaks will be available to the public on Saturday. The cost is $20 per hour. Life jackets will be provided as well.

This is a one-time event for Quarry Park. If Saturday’s “Kayak the Quarry” event is successful, it could come back in the spring. Burcaw believes paddling the pond could draw more people to the park.

“If they have been out here, they just take a look, and that’s about it. But if we do this a couple times of year, it will get people back out here,” Burcaw said.

There are just a few spots left for Saturday’s “Kayak the Quarry.”

A group from Raleigh has even reserved a spot. To book your paddle time on the pond, call Salem Lake at (336) 650-7677.

“Kayak the Quarry” is on Saturday, Oct. 16 from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

The Quarry at Grant Park is at 1790 Quarry Road in Winston-Salem. “Kayak the Quarry” is a reservation-only event.