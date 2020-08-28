Winston-Salem police warning people about rental scam

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Police in Winston-Salem are warning people about a rental scam, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release.

The WSPD says officers have recently received multiple calls involving rental scams. In these cases, people have responded to ads to rent homes.

Social media and sites like Craigslist have been among the most commonly used methods of advertising.

The perpetrator will pose as the owner, manager or other authorized authority over the property. They will frequently seem legitimate as they appear to have valid access to enter the property.

Their access is often obtained by getting through the locks.

The perpetrator will require a would be renter or buyer to pay a substantial deposit and/or fees. The money is usually required to be paid in cash, using a cash-app, wire transfers, pay-pal or money orders.

Unfortunately, several residents have fallen victim to similar scams in the past, resulting in them transferring or sending money as the caller had requested.

The WSPD recommends renters and buyers exercise caution and use reputable sources such as realtors and property management companies for their needs whenever possible.

Property owner information can also be easily vetted using public internet access websites.

Citizens targeted by these scams or having information about persons responsible for committing these acts, should immediately contact the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700 or they may call Crimestoppers at (336) 727-2800.