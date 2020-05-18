Winston-Salem police warn people about pine needle scam

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Authorities with the Winston-Salem Police Department were told that two people are driving through neighborhoods trying to sell and distribute pine needles to residents, according to a WSPD news release.

After the pine needles have been placed on the ground, the suspects then demand that the resident pay them for an extremely high amount of bales which is not consistent with what was placed on the ground.

In two cases, the suspects claimed over 500 bales had been distributed on a very small lot. This has happened in and around the Buena Vista neighborhood.

The suspects have been described as one male and one female.

They have been driving a dark Ford F-350 Dually Pickup truck with South Carolina registration plates.

The truck is pulling a single axle black trailer that has cattle gates as its sides.

Anyone with information on this vehicle or possible suspect’s is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700, Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800, or en Espanol at (336) 728-3904. You can also view Crime stoppers of Winston-Salem on Facebook.