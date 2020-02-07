Breaking News
Winston-Salem police warn drivers of traffic light outages, downed trees and utility lines

Flooding on Industrial Drive in Forsyth County.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police are warning drivers of traffic light outages and downed trees.

"Due to the high winds this morning, the Winston-Salem Police Department is currently receiving numerous locations with traffic lights out, downed trees blocking roads and utility lines down," the police department said in a news release.

Any intersections where traffic lights are not working should be treated as a four-way stop, police say.

Drivers are also reminded not to drive over downed utility lines, and keep your eyes open for trees and debris in the roads.

"The Winston-Salem Police Department encourages motorists to seek alternate routes until the roads are opened back up for vehicular traffic in areas where streets are blocked or lines are down," police said.

