Winston-Salem police to hold gun buyback event with no questions asked

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — The Winston-Salem Police Department wants to buy back your guns, no questions asked.

From 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, WSPD invites anyone interested in turning in a gun to attend the buyback event at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds leaf lot at 2885 Shorefair Drive.

“Every gun that we remove from our community is one less gun that can be used to commit a crime,” said Councilwoman Barbara Hanes Burke. “This effort alone will not solve the gun violence sweeping through our communities. However, it is one layer in what will require a multi-layered response to this pandemic. We must take any step, however small, toward eradicating this problem.”

Assistant Chief of Police William Penn Jr. said, “We want to ensure we are doing all we can to continue to keep the citizens of Winston-Salem safe and combat a rise in gun violence.”

The police department will pay $100 for long guns, $150 for handguns or $200 for assault rifles.

Police will also accept pellet guns, BB guns, ammunition, starter pistols, black powder guns and replica toy guns, but the department will not give any cash in exchange for these items.

Guns must be in the trunk of the vehicle, and an officer will safely remove it from the vehicle.

Police say the event is 100% anonymous and no questions asked.

The program is being paid for using $50,000 from the Coronavirus Local Fiscal Relief Fund.

For more information, visit the Gun Buy Back Program page on the City of Winston-Salem website.