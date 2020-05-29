Winston-Salem police see rise in homicides involving women

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — It’s been a violent few days in Winston-Salem. Police have responded to four murders since Saturday.

That number puts the city at 10 homicides this year versus eight at this point last year.

Police say there’s also an unusual factor at play in these crimes: the number of female victims.

In 2019, there was only one female homicide victim.

So far this year, four of the 10 homicides in Winston-Salem have been women.

Two of those women were killed in the last six days.

The city’s nearly weeklong stretch of violence started Saturday morning with the killing of Ella Lorine Crawley near Gateway Commons Park and ended Thursday morning on East 20th Street with the death of Jericka McGee.

“You do typically see males involved with violence, but unfortunately this year we’ve had a couple, but again it’s unpredictable and unexplainable,” said Lt. Gregory Dorn with the Winston-Salem Police Department.

Police say the most recent homicides are not connected, and the motives appear to be different in each case.