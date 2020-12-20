Winston-Salem police looking for suspects after shooting; 2 people in hospital, police say

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Two people are in the hospital, and Winston-Salem police are looking for suspects after a shooting on Saturday night, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release.

Around 7:22 p.m., officers responded to 4116 Indiana Avenue when they were told about a shooting.

Officers found Tasuan Martin, 20, of Winston-Salem, and Zihir Glenn, 19, of Mooresville, at a gas station on Indiana Avenue.

Both victims were injured.

Glenn had a laceration to his head from being hit with an unknown object that required medical treatment. Martin had been shot in the back.

Glenn told officers that he and Martin were involved in the sale of illicit narcotics and were targeted during this activity.

Glenn and Martin were only able to provide a brief description of the suspects. The victims believe that the suspects were possibly juveniles.

Martin was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Police say Martin’s injuries are serious, he is in stable condition and his injuries are not considered life-threatening. Glenn’s injuries are not considered serious.

This incident is currently being investigated by the Gun Crime Reduction Unit (GCRU).

The Winston-Salem Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in this case. Anyone with any information regarding this incident or similar crimes is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800. You can also view “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County” on Facebook.