Winston-Salem police looking for 2 suspects after pawn shop robbed at gunpoint

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- Winston-Salem police are looking for two suspects after the Quick Cash Pawn was robbed at gunpoint Saturday night, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department.

Officers responded to the pawnshop at 700 Peters Creek Parkway around 6:48 p.m. when they were told about a robbery.

After investigating, they were able to determine that two males, age 16 or 17 and described as 6-foot tall, went into the business, smashed a display case, took the items out of the case and fled the store. One of them reportedly had a gun.

The suspects then got into a dark-colored Dodge Challenger and left the area.

No one was injured, and the gun was not fired.

The suspects are described as wearing black hoodies and white tennis shoes.

The investigation is ongoing.

The Winston-Salem Police Department requests that anyone with information regarding this incident, or with video footage of the incident, contact CrimeStoppers at (336) 727-2800