WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem officers are investigating after a shooting on Tuesday.

Officers responded 3:44 p.m. when they were told about a shooting at Village Creek Court.

Police say one person shot.

There are no details available on the person’s condition yet.

The gun violence task force is still investigating the scene.

Police don’t know yet if the shooting is accidental or fatal.

This is a developing story.