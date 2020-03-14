Winston-Salem police investigating shooting at Ferrell Court after juvenile taken to hospital

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police are investigating a shooting that happened at Ferrell Court overnight Friday, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release.

A juvenile was reportedly taken to the hospital with a non-life threatening gunshot wound to the leg.

The shooting took place in the area of 740 Ferrell Court around 11: 23 p.m.

At this point police have been able to determine that this incident may have started after an argument which later led to gunfire between several people.

No innocent bystanders reported being hit by any stray bullets, but there were several reports of gunfire by concerned residents in the area, police say.

Within minutes of the initial calls to the 911 center, authorities began to get additional reports of a gunshot victim in the area of 805 Camel Street.

It was later determined that this victim may have been involved in the original shooting at 740 Ferrell Court.

That juvenile victim was then taken to Baptist Hospital with a non-life threatening gunshot wound to the leg, the release says.

The investigation is ongoing.

The Winston-Salem Police Department requests that anyone with information regarding this incident contact CrimeStoppers at (336) 727-2800.