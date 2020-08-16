Winston-Salem police investigating death of 19-year-old

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police are investigating the death of a 19-year-old on Sunday, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release.

Around 3:29 a.m., officers with the WSPD were dispatched to White Rock Road to a report of a person being shot.

While the officers were on the way, the call was updated, and officers were told the gunshot was self-inflicted.

When they arrived, officers found a male victim, lying outside a vehicle, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

He was taken by EMS to a local hospital for treatment where he succumbed to his injuries.

Due to circumstances at the scene, detectives with the WSPD’s Criminal Investigations Division responded to the scene and assumed investigative responsibility.

The investigation is in the early stages, and authorities remain on scene.

Authorities have identified the victim as Henry Flores, 19, of Winston-Salem.

A next of kin has been notified of his death.

No further information is being released at this time.

Authorities are asking that anyone with information regarding this investigation contact the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700 or CrimeStoppers at (336) 727-2800. CrimeStoppers may also be contacted via “Crime Stoppers of Winston Salem Forsyth County” on Facebook.