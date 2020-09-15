Winston-Salem police investigating homicide after victim shot, killed

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police say officers are investigating after a male victim was shot and killed on Tuesday.

One victim was shot and killed on 3200 Indiana Avenue. Officers are currently on scene investigating the homicide.

The victim’s identification is unknown at this time.

They received a call reporting shots fired on Gilmer Avenue around 3 p.m. and then responded to Indiana Avenue where a man was discovered with a gunshot wound inside a car.

There was a second occupant in the car who was not injured

This is a developing story.