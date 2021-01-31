Winston-Salem police investigating after man shot, taken to hospital

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem officers are investigating after a man was shot on Saturday night, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release.

Around 11:06 p.m., officers with the WSPD responded to a reported shooting at Ferrell Court.

When they arrived, officers found Terrell Laque Smith, 20, of Winston-Salem, outside of the apartment building and suffering from an apparent gunshot wound to the ankle.

Smith was taken to a local hospital where he was treated for a non-life threatening injury.

The preliminary investigation thus far has revealed that this was not a random act.

The investigation is ongoing.

Authorities ask that anyone with information regarding this incident call the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700, CrimeStoppers at (336) 727-2800, CrimeStoppers may also be contacted via “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem” on Facebook