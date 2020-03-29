Winston-Salem police investigating after human remains found

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- Detectives with the Winston-Salem Police Department are investigating after human remains were found Saturday, according to a news release from the department.

Around 7:13 p.m., officers responded to the 100 Hammock Farm Road area after human remains were found.

Detectives with the WSPD’s Criminal Investigations Division responded to the scene and have started investigating.

Detectives will work along with the North Carolina Medical Examiner’s office to determine the identity of the person.

The investigation is ongoing.

Authorities ask that anyone with information regarding this incident call the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-770