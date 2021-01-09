Winston-Salem police implementing ShotSpotter system and Real Time Crime Center

WINSTON-SALEM, NC — The long-awaited gunfire detection system is set to arrive in Winston-Salem.

In 2019, the police department was awarded a grant for the system. This week, the city council approved the ShotSpotter gunshot detection system, which officers say will be up in a matter of months.

“It allows us to respond quicker and identify witnesses that may have critical information,” says Winston-Salem police Lt. Amy Gauldin.

The system uses acoustic sensors, which are triggered by the sound of a muzzle blast. The sound is then classified as a gunshot and triangulation determines the precise location where the shot was fire, according to the ShotSpotter website.

“They detect a gunshot, it goes to what ShotSpotter calls an incident review center, they review and determine it’s not a helicopter, or a vehicle backfire,” Gauldin adds.

An alert will then be sent to dispatch and is relayed to officers via their computer, communications, or a cell phone app. Gauldin says all of this is done in less than 60 seconds.

“The type of weapon hopefully, how many gunshots and allow the officer to actually listen to an audio snippet,” she details.

The system will be set up to cover a radius of three-square miles. It takes roughly three to four weeks per square mile to set up.

“Everyone will benefit from it to some extent, but it will be focused on that three-square mile radius,” Gauldin says.

Having the gunfire information before arriving on the scene will allow officers to plan the safest response approach.

“Allow officers to respond safer and hopefully to render aid sooner to gunshot victims,” Gauldin says.

The department is currently looking at part one crime data to determine where the sensors will be placed.

“Aggravated assaults, discharging firearms, homicides,” Gauldin says, adding the system can be moved after being implemented.

Gauldin adds a lot of gunfire goes unreported and officers heavily rely on citizens being involved in that reporting.

“More eyes out there, and hopefully catch criminals in doing the shooting and terrorizing the community,” she says.

The ShotSpotter system will be a piece of the result of another grant the department is in the process of implementing. Through another grant, it will be developing a Real Time Crime Center, which Gauldin calls a “force multiplier.” In addition to ShotSpotter, there will be other systems, including live monitoring in areas of the city.

“We will utilize camera surveillance throughout the community and engage with partners that have existing cameras to capitalize in that surveillance within the communities,” Gauldin details.

Also included in the crime center will be a street smart, internal platform for officers to share intelligence.

“It’s kind of policing smarter,” Gauldin says. “Using technology that we haven’t had before.”

Greensboro police say there have been talks about implementing similar technology in the city, but nothing has been decided at this time.