Winston-Salem police find insulin pod while responding to reported bomb threat outside Forsyth County Courthouse

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Officers with the Winston-Salem Police Department responded to a reported bomb threat on Tuesday and found an insulin pod in a trashcan, according to a WSPD news release.

Around 1:37 p.m., Winston-Salem officers responded to the Forsyth County Courthouse on 200 North Liberty Street on a reported bomb threat.

It was reported that a “beeping” noise was heard coming from a trashcan on the North Liberty Street side of the courthouse.

The courthouse was evacuated by the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office.

Traffic was also rerouted away from the area.

Officers assigned to the Winston-Salem Police Department’s Hazardous Device Unit responded and deemed the “beeping” noise to be coming from a diabetic insulin pod that was disposed of into the trashcan.

The Winston-Salem Police Department requests anyone with information regarding this investigation to contact the department at (336) 773-7700 or CrimeStoppers at (336) 727-2800.