Winston-Salem Police Department introduces new explosive detecting K9 officer, Luigi

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Winston-Salem Police Department conducted a public safety meeting Wednesday morning.

Some attendees were maybe a little more distracted than others, though.

When Officer JC Temas approaches the podium, her K9 partner wanders a little, bit sits at attention when directed to. Officer Temas introduces him as Luigi, an explosive detection K9 who was donated to the department through the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms.

Luigi is very interested in sniffing around the carpet while Officer Temas explains the important job they’ll partner up to do for the Winston-Salem Police Department. They were selected to be trained through the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms K9 Division Program.

It was a 10-week training program and they were certified to detect around 19,000 different explosive odors and components.

Luigi sees someone in the meeting that makes him wag his tail real hard.

They train every week and will be recertified on a yearly basis. He tries to wander off a little at this point, but Officer Temas isn’t bothered.

“I believe Luigi will be an asset to the police department and will enhance safety for our residents and visitors through his ability to detect explosives that could cause serious injury or loss of life that may otherwise go undetected,” Officer Temas said.

She went on to thank the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacoo and Firearms for the resource as Luigi peaked around the podium.