Winston-Salem Police Department in need of more recruits

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- The Winston-Salem Police Department has 54 openings for police officers.

While the field can be competitive, the department tells FOX8 a lot of officers are retiring soon.

That's why recruiting staff are going to high schools, colleges and other states.

“We will pay for anyone to go through school, graduate from college, regardless of what your major is, as long as you commit to three years service with the Winston-Salem PD," said Chief Catrina Thompson while speaking on a panel about gun violence this past weekend.

It is a commitment similar to the military.

For the last few years, the Winston-Salem Police Department has given out college scholarships to help students stay out of debt and recruit new police officers in the process.

“There’s a lot of people that have interest in law enforcement, but they think you have to have a certain kind of major once you come through college," said Sgt. Verron Chue, who oversees recruitment.

Sgt. Chue tells FOX8 it can be tough filling jobs, and 504 of the 558 positions are currently filled.

“In addition to tapping into our local talent, we know there’s a lot of talent outside the city as well. Norfolk, VA. Columbia, SC. We’ll be visiting Raleigh here in a little bit. We’ll be looking at making a big trip to Kentucky," Sgt. Chue said.

Sgt. Chue himself moved to Winston-Salem after being recruited from Brooklyn, New York.

“I’m not from here, but I made a conscious decision to make this community and adopt it as my own. We try to shake as many bushes as we can and try to give out as many opportunities for folks as we can who want to be in law enforcement," Sgt. Chue said.

The recruiting sergeant says nearly half of recruits come from out of state and relocate to the Triad.