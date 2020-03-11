Winston-Salem police chief creating new plan to address teen violence

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- Winston-Salem police have begun to search for the individual connected to the death of a 16-year old.

Jaymyian George Stinson was found shot to death inside of the home of one of his friends. Their apartment unit was hit more than half a dozen times Tuesday night at the Residences at Dimond Ridge complex on Anson Street.

“I’m not holding up, because I had to watch that boy die in my son’s arms,” Sabrina Hughes said.

Jamyian was her son’s best friend since childhood and had been staying with them.

“I said, take your time, breath,” Hughes said. “Take your time, breath. He didn’t make it.”

Police still have not found his alleged killer.

“Our kids, and we know this, think that they’re are invincible,” Winston-Salem Police Chief Catrina Thompson said. “'That happens over there, or that happens to them, that won’t happen to us.'”

She said Tuesday’s shooting is a sad reminder of the dangers teenagers face.

For the past several months, the police department and the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office have been pushing out messages of peace and hope for teenagers to discourage them from turning to violence.

“Do I think teenagers are listening? I think some are. But I don’t think the majority of them are listening," Thompson said.

Thompson explained that one location of the city where there can be a drastic improvement for teenagers is the 27101 zip code area. Children there, “basically have a 13.8 year lower life expectancy rate than our children living in the 27106,” the chief explained.

She pointed to social-economic issues such as fewer health opportunities, less healthful food options, and poor infrastructure at some of the area schools than others.

“Over time you become disinterested in schoolwork, in achieving gainful employment. When social issues go unaddressed, they become criminal issues,” Thompson said.

Both the Winston-Salem police chief and the Forsyth County sheriff are collaborating on a new way to address violence in those teens more at risk. Thompson said it will be in a way that teenagers will have to listen.

“We will be, by design, able to get the ears and attention of the teens in our community,” she said.

She would not go into details but explained it would be unveiled in the coming months.