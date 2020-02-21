Winston-Salem police called 10 hours after shooting; victim taken to hospital with gunshot wound

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A person was taken to the hospital after a shooting in Winston-Salem. Police say they were called in 10 hours after the fact.

On Friday, police responded to the 2600 block of Toddler Place Drive on a report of a shooting.

At the scene, officers spoke with a person suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper arm.

The victim couldn’t provide a suspect description or the place where the shooting happened.

Police then discovered the shooting happened 10 hours before officers were called in.

The victim was taken to a hospital by EMS with non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to contact CrimeStoppers at (336) 727-2800.