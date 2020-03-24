Winston-Salem police begin homicide investigation after woman found dead in her home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- Winston-Salem police are starting a homicide investigation after a woman was found dead in her home Tuesday, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release.

Around 7:25 p.m., officers began a missing person investigation related to the disappearance of 46-year-old Toni Renee Handy. She last seen on Friday at the Murphy Express on 3820 Oxford Station Way where she worked.

As the investigation into Handy’s disappearance progressed, evidence of foul play was developed and detectives with the Winston-Salem Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division began investigating.

During that investigation, Christopher Joel Mock, 45, of Winston-Salem, became a subject of interest.

On Tuesday afternoon, Mock was taken to the hospital after a crash that ended in a deputy-involved shooting, according to Christina Howell with the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office.

The shooting happened in 2500 block of Lewisville-Clemmons Road.

At about 1:50 p.m., deputies on routine patrol saw a vehicle that matched the description of a vehicle associated with Handy's missing person's case.

When deputies tried to stop the vehicle, the driver refused, so they pursued him. Four civilians were involved in the crash that ended with a deputy-involved shooting.

The suspect was taken to the hospital. There is no word on his condition at this time. The gun was recovered at the scene.

The deputy involved in the shooting was placed on administrative leave, which is standard procedure.

Meanwhile, detectives with the WSPD executed a search warrant at the Handy's home in Winston-Salem.

Shortly before 6 p.m., the body of Toni Handy was found inside the home, police say.

A next of kin for Handy has been notified of her death. This matter is now being investigated by officers as a homicide.

Authorities are asking that anyone with information regarding this investigation contact the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700 or CrimeStoppers at (336) 727-2800. CrimeStoppers may also be contacted via “Crime Stoppers of Winston Salem Forsyth County” on Facebook.