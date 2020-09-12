Winston-Salem police begin homicide investigation after man stabbed, killed

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police began a homicide investigation after a man was found with stab wounds and died on Friday, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release.

Around 2:40 p.m., the Winston-Salem officers received an emergency call reporting an unconscious man in the area of Cloverdale Avenue and Eden Terrace Street.

Forsyth County Emergency Services (EMS) Personnel were notified and responded.

When they arrived, EMS personnel found an unconscious male that suffered apparent stab wounds.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim has been identified as 60-year-old Robert Milton Campbell Jr.

Police say the investigation is in its early stages, and no other information will be released at this time.

The next of kin has been notified.

The area Campbell was found is in an open area between Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center and First Street underneath the US 421 bridge that is otherwise known as the “Cloverdale curve” of US 421.

Authorities are asking that if anyone witnessed anything suspicious in this area today to contact the WSPD at (336) 773-7700 or CrimeStoppers at (336) 727-2800. CrimeStoppers may also be contacted via “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem” on Facebook.