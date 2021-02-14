Winston-Salem police begin homicide investigation after man found dead in parking lot

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Officers in Winston-Salem are investigating after a man was found dead on Sunday, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release.

Around 8:01 a.m., officers with the WSPD were told about a man lying face down in the parking lot of 615 Coliseum Drive.

Officers responded to the scene and found a man, later identified as Te’ore Eugene Terry, 35, of Winston-Salem, who appeared to be suffering from a gunshot wound, lying in the parking lot.

He was pronounced deceased at the scene by EMS personnel.

Detectives with the WSPD’s Criminal Investigations Division responded to the scene and assumed responsibility for the investigation.

The investigation is ongoing.

The next of kin have been notified.