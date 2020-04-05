Winston-Salem police asking for public’s help in finding missing 15-year-old

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Authorities with the Winston-Salem Police Department are asking for the public’s help in finding 15-year-old Miya Mariaisabella Carter.

She is 4’11” and weighs approximately 125 pounds.

She has various cognitive disabilities and was last seen in the 2600 Block of Reid Street on April 4 around 6 a.m.

She was wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt with the word “PINK” on the front, and she had multi-colored “slide” sandals on. According to family members, she is most likely with friends in Winston Salem.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Miya Mariaisabella Carter is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700

