Winston-Salem police asking for public’s help finding suspect after credit union robbery

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Officers with the Winston-Salem Police Department are investigating after a credit union was robbed on Friday, according to a WSPD news release.

Around 9:25 a.m., Winston-Salem officers responded to a robbery at the State Employees Credit Union.

Preliminary on scene investigation revealed that a man entered the credit union and demanded money from a teller. The man obtained an undisclosed amount of money and left the area in a vehicle.

No one was injured during the robbery. No weapon was displayed either.

The investigation is ongoing.

The Winston-Salem Police Department requests that anyone with information regarding this investigation to call (336) 773-7700 or contact Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800. You can also view Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem/Forsyth County on Facebook.