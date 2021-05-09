Winston-Salem police asking for public’s help finding suspect after 2 men shot during possible robbery attempt, taken to hospital

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Winston-Salem police are asking for the public’s help finding a suspect after two men were shot and taken to the hospital in Winston-Salem on Saturday, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release.

At 3:15 p.m., officers responded to Reynolda Road when they were told about someone being shot.

Officers arrived on scene and found a 33-year-old Winston-Salem man, who had been shot in the upper arm.

A short time later, police received a 911 call telling them another person had been shot in the area of Yarbrough Apartments and was laying behind an apartment.

Officers responded to Yarbrough Avenue and found a 22-year-old Winston-Salem man, who had been shot in his hip.

Both victims were taken to a local hospital, and their injuries are considered serious but non life-threatening at this time.

The two victims were shot by the same suspect during a possible attempted robbery.

The WSPD is asking for the public’s assistance in this case. Anyone with any information regarding this incident or similar crimes is asked to call the WSPD at (336) 773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800. You can also view “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County” on Facebook.