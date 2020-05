The Winston-Salem Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding 16-year-old Rockeila Dominique Baldwin.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The Winston-Salem Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding 16-year-old Rockeila Dominique Baldwin.

Police say Baldwin has been missing since April 1.

She is 5’3″ and weighs 110 pounds.

Her last known address is 1304 Aspen Way in Winston-Salem.

She also goes by Little Mama or Lil’ Mama.