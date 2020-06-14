Winston-Salem police asking for public’s help finding missing woman

Authorities with the Winston-Salem Police Department are asking for the public’s help finding 53-year-old Teresa Rucker.

She is 5’03” and weighs about 135 Pounds.

She was last seen wearing a brown shirt and black shorts. Rucker was last seen walking in the area of 25th St. and Druid Hills Drive.

She possibly has a minor injury to her left hand.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Ms. Rucker is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700, Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800, or en Espanol at (336) 728-3904.