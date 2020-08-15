Winston-Salem police asking for public’s help finding missing woman

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The N.C. Center for Missing Persons has issued a Silver Alert for missing endangered, Monica Nicole Powanda.

She is 39, 5’4″ and weighs 140 pounds.

She was last seen wearing a gray T-shirt, black spandex pants and white flip flops on Germanton Road in Winston-Salem.

People are asked to be on the lookout for Powanda, who is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

Anyone with information about Powanda should call the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700.