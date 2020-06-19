Winston-Salem police asking for public’s help finding missing woman

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Authorities with the Winston-Salem Police Department are asking for the public’s help finding 31-year-old Brittany Satara Mann.

She is 5’5”, weighs around 160 pounds and has short black hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen Friday morning when she walked away from a relative’s home in the area of Peters Creek Parkway.

She has a small bag with her.

Recently Mann mentioned taking an international trip on an airplane.

She suffers from cognitive disorders. The investigating officer has received information that she may possibly be in the Charlotte area.

A Silver Alert has been issued by the North Carolina Center for Missing Persons.

If you have any information about Ms. Mann’s whereabouts, please contact the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700, CrimeStoppers at (336) 727-2800, or Español at (336) 728-3904.