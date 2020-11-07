Winston-Salem police asking for public’s help finding missing man

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The Winston-Salem Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding 28-year-old Cory Dustin Noble.

Noble is 5’9” and weighs 125 lbs.

He was last seen walking away from 200 Mercantile Dr. (Baymont Inn) around 1:00a.m. on Saturday.

He was wearing an unknown color t-shirt, faded blue jeans, a black colored toboggan hat and white Reebok tennis shoes.

Noble suffers from a cognitive disorder, and a Silver Alert has been issued by the North Carolina Center for Missing Persons.

Anyone having information pertaining to Mr. Noble’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700 or CrimeStoppers at (336) 727-2800. One can also view CrimeStoppers of Winston-Salem/Forsyth County on Facebook.

