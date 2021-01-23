Winston-Salem police asking for public’s help finding man last seen 10 days ago

Authorities with the Winston-Salem Police Department are asking for the public’s help finding Hugo Oswaldo Calderon-Chavez who suffers from a cognitive condition.

Chavez was last seen on Jan. 13 in the 3500 block of Thomasville Road.

He is 23, 6 feet tall and weighs around 300 pounds.

He has black hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a black t shirt, black pants and Timberland boots.

Chavez may possibly be driving a green in color Toyota Tacoma bearing a NC 30 day temporary tag that reads 26418346.

He could possibly be in the area of Montgomery County or Wilson.

The silver alert notification system has been activated and anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Mr. Chavez is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700, Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800, or en Espanol at (336) 728-3904. You can also view Crime stoppers of Winston-Salem/Forsyth County on Facebook.