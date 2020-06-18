Winston-Salem organizations are turning protesting into policy

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Several Winston-Salem organizations are turning protest into policy. The Alpha Pi Lambda chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc paired with the Winston-Salem Urban League and NAACP to host a panel to discuss issues in the local education system.

The goal is a Winston-Salem/Forsyth County school system that works for all students.

“I think there are a lot of people who are more open to the conversation and the concerns that a lot of us have had for a long time,” said Allen Younger, an organizer of the event.

There are concerns over the racial inequities in schools enrolling mostly minority students.

“There’s a negative distinction when it comes to the scores and the behavior and the response to behavior and even parental involvement,” Younger said.

Those were the focal points of Tuesday night’s policy reform forum.

“Some of the schools performing the worst happen to be in east Winston, which is where most of the black student population is,” Younger said.

A chart from the Innovative School District of North Carolina lists the underperforming schools in the districts across the state last year. A search on publicschoolreview.com revealed all of the underperforming schools in the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County district have a majority of black or minority students.

A school district representative said they know the issues and put programs in place like Inspire 340. It encourages children to achieve despite their life challenges. They’ve also hired a new director of equity and made leadership changes at the schools to improve the..

“However, they need to be held accountable to continue to make those good changes,” Younger said.

That’s why he wants people in the community to be informed, so they can fight for these students. Here’s a link where you can find the list of forums and tune in.