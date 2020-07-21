Winston-Salem officers asking for public’s help finding missing 13-year-old

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Officers with the Winston-Salem Police Department are trying to find 13-year-old Helen Elisabeth Coger.

Coger is 5’06” and weighs 120-130 pounds.

She has brown eyes and blonde hair and was last seen wearing a black t-shirt with the word “Vans” in white letters on the front, black pants and either sandals or sneakers.

Coger left her home and suffers from a cognitive impairment.

She was last seen Monday evening on Tiffany Avenue in Winston-Salem.

Officers believe that Coger left the residence and is traveling on foot to an unknown destination.

A Silver Alert has been issued by the North Carolina Center for Missing Persons.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Ms. Coger is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700, Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800, or en Espanol at (336) 728-3904. You can also view Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem on Facebook.