Winston-Salem officer taken to hospital after crash while responding to emergency call

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A Winston-Salem officer was taken to the hospital after a crash on Monday while responding to an emergency call to help other officers, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department.

Around 3:44 p.m., Officer Joshua D. Huntley with the WSPD was responding to an emergency call to help other officers.

Officer Huntley was driving a 2011 Ford Crown Victoria Police Interceptor with his emergency red and blue lights and siren activated going east through the 2500 block of Robinhood Road.

While driving through the curved section of road in the area, Officer Huntley’s vehicle touched the curb on the south side of the road causing a tire to deflate. The vehicle then went off the north side of the road and hit two trees before coming to rest against the back of a home at 900 Roslyn Road.

Officer Huntley was able to get out of the vehicle and request help. He was taken to a local hospital where he was treated for minor injuries.

The investigation into this crash is ongoing.

The Traffic Enforcement Unit asks anyone with information regarding this incident call the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700, Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800, or En Espanol at (336) 728-3904. The Text-A-Tip Program at 336-276-1717 allows you to anonymously text tips, photos, and videos to the Winston-Salem Police Department. You can also view “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County” on Facebook.