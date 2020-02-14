Winston-Salem officer injured while trying to stop stolen SUV; police still looking for driver, vehicle

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- An officer was injured as officers tried to stop a stolen SUV in Winston-Salem on Thursday night, according to Winston-Salem police.

Members of the gang unit learned a stolen white Mercedes-Benz GLS might be in the area of 28th and Liberty streets around 7:40 p.m.

When officers arrived, they tried to block the stolen vehicle and take the driver into custody.

Winston-Salem police said the driver of the stolen SUV accelerated and hit one of the unmarked cars.

An officer sustained an injury to the hand.

There is evidence that an officer fired at least one shot at the stolen vehicle.

The driver got away in the stolen SUV. Police are still searching for them.

The vehicle was reported stolen from Piedmont Triad International Airport on Wednesday around 4 p.m., according to Greensboro police dispatch.