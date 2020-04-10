Winston-Salem nonprofit sets up Easter egg hunts for adults with disabilities living in group homes

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Easter came early for residents staying at several Winston-Salem group homes.

Four staff members from The Enrichment Center, a nonprofit that focuses on enriching the lives of adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities, spent their afternoons hiding Easter eggs on the properties of nine different group homes.

Amy Stevens, the executive director of The Enrichment Center, says the center normally provides services to over one hundred sixty people in the city, but, due to coronavirus restrictions, several area group homes are limiting resident activities.

For the past few weeks, the residents that they normally see daily at The Enrichment Center have been stuck at home.

The development director for the nonprofit, Gina Miller, says she knows keeping everyone in the group homes safe is incredibly important, but she says that doesn’t make it any easier.

“It’s hard for the parents. It’s hard for us. I have a few individuals that usually come to my house over the holidays, and I’m really missing it. I have one that calls me every day and says, ‘When is The Enrichment Center going to open,’ because they’re missing us that bad,” Miller said.

The spread of COVID-19 has forced the staff at nonprofits like The Enrichment Center to change up how they do things.

Nevertheless, people like Amy Stevens remain committed to their missions.

“There’s a love and a joy there that you can’t really even articulate. The smiles, the happiness, the excitement that you’re going to see when they come out and start looking for their Easter eggs and seeing some of us that are here is going to be so exciting. I can’t even put words to it to be honest. So it makes me happy and it makes them even happier,” Stevens said.