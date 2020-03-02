Winston-Salem mom, 2 children reported missing in Virginia

Lauren Bapst

Lauren Bapst’s two children

Gray 2003 Lexus GX470

BEDFORD, Va. — A Winston-Salem mom and her two children have been reported as missing in Virginia, according to a news release from the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office.

On Sunday, Lauren Bapst and her two children, ages 2 and 4, were reported missing from Bedford County.

Bapst left Bedford County with her two children, possibly en route to Winston-Salem, where she lives with her husband and children.

As of 4:30 p.m. Monday, the Bapsts have not arrived at their home.

Bapst was driving a gray 2003 Lexus GX470 with North Carolina registration PFC-9704.

Anyone who knows where the Bapsts are located is asked to call the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office at (540) 586-7827.