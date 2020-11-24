Winston-Salem mayor signs amended declaration of State of Emergency emphasizing enforcement of Gov. Cooper’s mask requirements

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem Mayor Allen Joines has signed an amended declaration of a State of Emergency emphasizing enforcement of Gov. Roy Cooper’s mask requirements and capacity limits.

The order goes into effect at 5 p.m. on Wednesday.

You can read the full order below:

11.25.2020 – Signed State of Emergency Emphasizing Enforcement of the Governor’s Mask Requirement and Capac… by FOX8 News on Scribd

