Winston-Salem mayor releases statement after juvenile accused of assaulting officer

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Five juveniles were arrested on Nov. 8 and one is accused of assaulting an officer, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release.

At 6:30 p.m., officers responded when they were told about a house being broken in to. It was reported to communications that several juveniles were attempting to enter a vacant house.

When officers arrived, they found five juveniles walking in the street close to the vacant house.

Two of the juveniles were detained.

In the course of the detention, one juvenile resisted and another assaulted the investigating officer, the release says.

All juveniles in this case were taken to the police department to be interviewed and were released to their parents and/or guardians.

The investigation is ongoing.

The WSPD is aware that there is a cell phone video of a portion of this incident.

This incident is being reviewed by the department’s professional standards division.

Anyone having any additional video or information about this incident is asked to contact the Department’s Professional Standards Division at (336) 773-7765.

Winston-Salem Mayor Allen Joines released the following statement on Sunday:

“I and many other citizens of Winston-Salem share the concerns and questions raised by the community with regard to the incident involving a juvenile being taken into custody by an officer on Nov. 8 during his investigation into a house break-in on Hartford Street. A video of a portion of the incident was recorded by a neighbor and circulated in public, raising questions about the propriety of the arresting officer’s actions. When first contacted about this incident, the Winston-Salem Police Department began an internal investigation and that investigation is ongoing. A media statement about the incident was released to the media on Nov. 9. Since then, the Police Department has contacted members of the juvenile’s family on more than one occasion to explain the process that they can follow to submit a formal complaint under the Citizen Police Review Board process. In addition, the family was offered the opportunity to view the body camera footage as allowed by law. However, access to this same information by others is constrained by state law. Under state law, the police reports and body camera footage are not a public record; however, they can be released pursuant to a court order, which the city will consider pursuing at the appropriate time. Under the state Personnel Privacy Act, most employee personnel information is likewise confidential, as is juvenile case information. We must respect these laws as all of the facts surrounding this event are established and a determination is made as to whether Winston-Salem Police Department policies were followed – policies which address de-escalation, arrests, the use of force and bias in policing. I commit to our citizens that the investigation into this incident, as with similar investigations in the past, will be conducted in a prompt, fair and thorough manner and that the Winston-Salem Police Department will address any conduct of any officer which is not in line with the law, the Police Department’s policies and the department’s training. The department will be as transparent as the law allows. I ask for your patience and an open mind until that investigation is completed.”