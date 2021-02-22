Winston-Salem man wins last $4 million prize in Millionaire Bucks game

RALEIGH, N.C. – Edward Pope, of Winston-Salem, won the last $4 million top prize in the Education Lottery’s Millionaire Bucks game, according to a news release from the North Carolina Education Lottery.

Pope bought the lucky $20 ticket at the Brewer Family Fare on Peters Creek Parkway in Winston-Salem and claimed his prize on Monday.

He had the option of taking his prize as an annuity of $200,000 a year for 20 years or as a lump sum of $2.4 million. He chose the lump sum and after state and federal tax withholdings took home $1,698,006.

Since Pope won the last of four $4 million prizes in the game, the lottery will start the process of ending the game.