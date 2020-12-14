Winston-Salem man taken to hospital after struck by round while standing on porch

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A man was taken to a hospital after he heard a gunshot and was struck by a round while standing on his back porch in Winston-Salem, according to police.

At about 7:17 p.m. Sunday, police responded to a shooting at an apartment building on the 2000 block of Bethabara Road.

Police say 30-year-old Damon Trevor Loyd was standing on his back porch when he heard a gunshot and was hit by a round.

Loyd was unable to give police any more information about the shooting.

The victim was taken to a hospital with a serious but non-life-threatening injury.

No one else was hurt during the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800. You can also view “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County” on Facebook.