Winston-Salem man taken to hospital after struck by round while standing on porch

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A man was taken to a hospital after he heard a gunshot and was struck by a round while standing on his back porch in Winston-Salem, according to police.
At about 7:17 p.m. Sunday, police responded to a shooting at an apartment building on the 2000 block of Bethabara Road.
Police say 30-year-old Damon Trevor Loyd was standing on his back porch when he heard a gunshot and was hit by a round.
Loyd was unable to give police any more information about the shooting.
The victim was taken to a hospital with a serious but non-life-threatening injury.
No one else was hurt during the shooting.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800. You can also view “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County” on Facebook.
Latest headlines from FOX8
- Federal agencies hacked in monthslong global cyberspying campaign
- Final 4: Help us pick the best Christmas movie ever made
- Juvenile charged in deaths of 3-year-old, 12-year-old, 2 adults in West Virginia
- President Trump says he’s nixing plan for early vaccine at White House
- Second stimulus: IRS warns of new text scam aimed getting people to accept fake checks