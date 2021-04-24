Winston-Salem man taken to hospital after shooting on East Twenty-Third Street at Dunlieth Avenue

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A man was treated for a gunshot wound after a shooting on East Twenty-Third Street at Dunlieth Avenue in Winston-Salem on Friday, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release.

Around 11:15 p.m., officers with the WSPD responded to a reported when they were told about a gun being fired on East Twenty-Third Street.

Before police arrived on scene, a 26-year-old Winston-Salem man arrived at a local hospital suffering from a single gunshot wound to his ankle.

He was treated for a non-life threatening injury.

He told police he was on East Twenty-Third Street at Dunleith Avenue when he heard gunshots and then realized he had been shot.

The investigation is ongoing.

Authorities ask that anyone with information regarding this incident call the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700, CrimeStoppers at (336) 727-2800, CrimeStoppers may also be contacted via “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem” on Facebook.