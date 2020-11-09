Winston-Salem man stabbed multiple times, taken to hospital after being attacked by 2 people from behind, police say

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A man was stabbed multiple times and taken to the hospital after a physical altercation in Winston-Salem on Sunday, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release.

Around 7:47 p.m., officers responded to a report of a stabbing in the 2300 block of North Patterson Avenue.

When officers arrived, it was determined the victim, a 37-year-old Winston-Salem man, was stabbed in the 1300 block of North Patterson Avenue.

He was arguing with another male and had a physical altercation, police say.

At the conclusion of the altercation, the victim walked off when he reportedly was attacked by two people from behind.

He was stabbed multiple times in his arms and torso region. He walked to the 2300 block of North Patterson Avenue and called police.

The victim was taken to Wake Forest Baptist Hospital for treatment.

The victim’s injuries were serious but non-life threatening, and he is listed in stable condition.

The investigation is ongoing.

The Winston-Salem Police Department requests that anyone with further information regarding this incident contact CrimeStoppers at (336) 727-2800. You can also view “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County” on Facebook.

